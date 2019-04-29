Anchorage police say man found dead in car had been shot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a man found dead in a car was shot to death.

Thirty-six-year-old Laron Roberts died.

Police shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday took a report of a dead man in a car in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue. The location is along Woodside Park near Chester Creek.

Responding officers called in detectives.

Police say Roberts was shot in the upper body.

His next of kin was notified of his death.

Police are asking witnesses or people with surveillance video to contact them.