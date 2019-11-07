Anchorage police name man killed in apartment shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a man fatally shot at an apartment.

The man killed was 20-year-old Caleb Rockafield.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Rockafield's roommate, 22-year-old Samuel Fair, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting. Fair told witnesses the shooting was accidental.

Police say Fair and Rockafield had gone to a neighbor's apartment Tuesday night and Fair asked to examine the man's AR-15 rifle.

The gun owner told investigators he told Fair to make sure the gun was unloaded and that Fair removed the rifle's magazine.

A second witness said she heard a "pop" and Rockafield was struck in the back. Police announced Rockafield's death Wednesday.

Fair is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which did not respond to an email request for comment early Thursday.

