Anchorage police investigate child's death at overlook

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating the death of a child at a city scenic overlook.

Airport police shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday called in city officers after finding a dead child and a woman with injuries in a car at the Point Woronzof (WORH-on-zawf) parking lot in west Anchorage.

The child had suffered fatal injuries to the upper body. The name, age and gender of the child were not immediately released.

Police say the woman's injuries were not life-threatening. She was transported to a hospital.

Police have not determined the cause of the injuries.

Police say the Point Woronzof parking lot, which overlooks Turnagain Arm, is closed indefinitely as homicide detectives investigate.