Anchorage police arrest 13 in abandoned apartment complex

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police arrested 13 people found inside an abandoned apartment complex in east Anchorage on trespassing or other charges.

Police at 12:10 a.m. Saturday took a call that at least three people had removed a window and crawled into abandoned property posted with no-trespassing signs on North Lane Street.

Responding officers saw people moving inside. Officers circled the building and arrested a 37-year-old man who crawled out a window.

They called out to two women inside and arrested them.

A 39-year-old man ran out and was chased down by an officer with a dog. The suspect was treated for a dog bite.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man as he walked out of the laundry room.

Six men, one woman and a teenage girl were arrested inside.