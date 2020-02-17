Anchorage man shot and injured during home invasion, robbery

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage homeowner was shot and injured during a robbery by a group of men, authorities said.

Officers were called to the home just before 1 a.m. Monday.

One of the five men who broke into the home fired several shots and hit the homeowner once in the upper body, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and police said his condition was not immediately known.

A woman and child who were also in the home were not hurt, police said.

The men stole several items from the house before fleeing on foot. Police used a K-9 unit to search for the suspects, who were not found, authorities said.

Authorities did not say whether the victim and the suspects were acquainted.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.