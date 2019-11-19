American Fork police seek vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — American Fork police were looking for the driver of a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run wreck in which a pedestrian was killed.

Police say the vehicle involved in the Monday evening wreck was believed to be a white 2006-2009 Dodge Ram with a cargo-type shell with double doors on the rear.

According to police, the pickup likely has damage to the driver’s headlight area.

The victim’s identity wasn’t released but police said he was a 64-year-old man.

Police said the victim was crossing an unlit street and it’s possible the driver didn’t realize that a pedestrian was struck.