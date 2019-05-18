Altercation during commission meeting leads to investigation

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — An altercation between members of a Nevada county commission that resulted in one commissioner going to a hospital, and another publicly apologizing has prompted a law enforcement investigation.

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office statement said it is investigating the incident that occurred Thursday during a county commission meeting in Stateline.

The brief statement said there were "only minor injuries" and "all parties separated on their own."

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that the altercation occurred between Chairman Barry Penzel and Commissioner John Engels after an argument over financing for building an events center and that Engels said he went to the hospital because of the incident.

Penzel expressed regret for "the behavior which occurred" and said he's committed to settling differences "in a more appropriate manner in the future."