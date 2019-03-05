Alleged victim in kidnapping, sex assault files lawsuit

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who police say was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man who had allegedly run away from an addiction treatment center is suing the state of Vermont and the center for not doing enough after he fled.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Celia Roessler argues Valley Vista should have called the state police as soon as Everett Simpson was discovered missing Jan. 4. Simpson had been released from jail to get treatment at the center. The lawsuit says a condition of his release was police need to be notified if Simpson leaves without permission.

Vermont officials say they will reach out to Roessler's attorneys once they have studied the suit.

Valley Vista did not return a call seeking comment.

Simpson faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges. He's pleaded not guilty to kidnapping.