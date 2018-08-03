All evacuation orders lifted at wildfire north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — All evacuation orders have been lifted at a wildfire that has burned about 76 square miles (196 sq. kilometers) of mostly rangeland north of Reno since an arsonist is suspected of starting it a week ago.

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office formally charged 34-year-old Charles David Radonski in Sparks Justice Court Thursday with two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of third-degree arson.

Radonski initially was booked Tuesday on suspicion of one count of first-degree and 41 counts of third-degree arson based on the number of structures and vehicles estimated to be damaged near Pyramid Lake about 30 miles north of Reno.

Prosecutors say the investigation is continuing and additional charges could be filed.

At least three residences were damaged or destroyed.

The fire is estimated to be 45 percent contained.