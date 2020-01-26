Albuquerque police investigating a fatal downtown shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say a man has been fatally shot in the downtown area and it appears to be a homicide.

They say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning and the man later died at a hospital.

Police say officers working in the downtown area heard shots fired at 12:45 a.m.

They found a man who had been shot and he was rushed to a hospital.

The man’s name and age haven’t been released yet.

Police say the incident was made a homicide call-out and detectives are investigating the shooting.