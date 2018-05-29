Albuquerque police conduct internal probe of abuse case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have launched an internal investigation into the department's handling of a November 2017 encounter with the family of a 7-year-old girl now identified by authorities as a victim of abuse and sexual exploitation.

A police spokesman says Chief Michael Geier ordered the investigation Friday to seek a complete look at the steps taken or missed when officers interviewed the girl, her parents and school teacher.

The case sent a jolt through the state's child welfare system in recent weeks amid allegations the girl's father prostituted her, and forced her to sexually touch men and women in exchange for drugs and other items.

He's charged with human trafficking, criminal sexual contact of a minor and other crimes.

The mother is charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.