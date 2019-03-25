Alaska man who tracks down stolen vehicles enters plea deal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man has agreed to a plea deal that includes a promise to stop chasing after stolen vehicles.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that 54-year-old Floyd Hall pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment resulting in a 30-day suspended sentence and a $500 fine.

Officials say Hall's 3-year probation terms include a pledge to refrain from chasing anyone driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

The newspaper reports that Hall can remain involved with a group calling itself the "A Team" that relies on social media tipoffs to recover stolen automobiles.

Hall engaged in a 19-month court case resulting from an August 2017 charge of reckless driving for what police say was a high-speed chase but Hall contends only involved following the vehicle.

The prosecuting attorney declined to comment.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com