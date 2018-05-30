Alaska man faces murder charge in death of baby daughter

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of his infant daughter after allegedly shaking the baby.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that a criminal complaint states that 22-year-old James Lee Jimieson of Fairbanks took the baby to a hospital on May 11, saying she was lethargic and wouldn't eat.

Tests showed the baby had extensive internal bleeding and bruising in her brain that was likely the result of non-accidental trauma. She died days later.

Police say Jimieson gave multiple explanations for what could have caused the baby's injuries before telling investigators that he had shaken her, causing her head to hit his own once or twice.

The state's online court record system did not immediately show an attorney for Jimieson.

