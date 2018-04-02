Alabama police say 5 people shot, 2 trampled at teen concert

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police say five teenagers were shot and two others were trampled at what was advertised as a concert for high school students on Easter night in Mobile, Alabama.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told a news conference Monday that all seven victims are teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18.

Six people were treated and released, but one of the shooting victims remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say the violence began with a fight outside a teen concert venue. Five people were hit by bullets, and two more were injured as people tried to rush inside fleeing the gunfire.

Authorities say one of the youths who was injured shot himself accidentally. The two who were trampled suffered broken bones.

Police estimate about 300 people were at the scene.