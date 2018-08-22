Alabama officer facing assault charge

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer is on administrative duty after being charged with assaulting a minor.

The Decatur Daily reports that Decatur police Lt. Archie Hoyt Letson is set for trial on the misdemeanor trial on Sept. 13. The 40-year-old Letson has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

A complaint states that Letson slapped a minor and then threw him down by his hair in April. The complaint also indicates that the officer was upset that the youth had slapped him previously.

A spokeswoman for the Decatur police, Emily Long, says the incident is under investigation.

