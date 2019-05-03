Alabama man sentenced in shooting death of driver

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing an innocent person who drove through a gunfight.

News outlets report Jaderrian Hardy was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to reckless murder for the 2015 killing of 18-year-old Brandon Brown. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says Brown was not involved in the Montgomery shootout.

A bullet pierced Brown's back window, striking him in the head and causing him to crash. He died five days later.

Bailey says two days after Brown was shot, Hardy and four others took part in a burglary and one of the four was killed in a gunfight with police. In October, Hardy was sentenced to 20 years for felony murder in that case.

Hardy's sentences will run consecutively.