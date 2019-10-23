Alabama man charged with murder in double slaying

PROSPECT MOUNTAIN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in an attack that killed two people and severely wounded another.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that additional charges may be filed against 30-year-old Matthew LeWayne Clayton, who's in custody without bond.

Gentry says deputies responded Monday night to a home near Prospect Mountain and found 76-year-old Thomas Frank DeWille and 75-year-old Frank Edwards with fatal wounds. Forty-eight-year-old Jody Jay Tudor was found wounded and has since been hospitalized. Each suffered both knife and gunshot wounds.

Gentry says the attack seemed to stem from a past dispute. He says the victims all lived together near Clayton, who was arrested near Interstate 65 after crashing his car. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.