Alabama man charged with murder after July boating crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities have arrested a man for murder and boating under the influence for his part in a Fourth of July crash on Lake Jordan that killed two people.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol troopers announced Monday the arrest of 41-year-old Damien Bruno of Clanton.

The accident occurred when two boats collided after dark on Independence Day at the reservoir north of Montgomery. Killed in the crash were 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis Lee House.

Bruno is being charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and boating under the influence of alcohol. It was unclear if Bruno has an attorney.