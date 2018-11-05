Alabama man arrested on murder charge, 2nd man wanted

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been arrested on a murder charge and police are looking for a second suspect.

News outlets reported that 21-year-old Jeremyah Deunte Howell of Mobile has been arrested and charged in the Saturday death of 25-year-old Rashad Montel McClaney of Troy.

Troy police have obtained a murder warrant for 23-year-old Tharion Vincent Nye of Mobile for the same death.

Officers were called to Troy Medical Center late Saturday morning after McClaney was taken to the emergency room.

Investigators have not said how McClaney died. But they say the death followed a fight at an apartment among the three men.

Howell is being held in the Pike County Jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet to comment on the charge.