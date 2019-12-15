Alabama man arrested in fire vehicle theft that led to chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was arrested for stealing a fire chief's vehicle and running from police in a high-speed chase that he narrated on the vehicle's in-car video system.

News media report that the Etowah County Sheriff's Office arrested Logan Cale Norton on Wednesday.

Glencoe's fire chief Richard Johnson said firefighters were answering a call when Norton jumped into Johnson's marked vehicle and took off, with the emergency lights still on​.

According to the sheriff’s office, Norton was traveling on the wrong side of the road and attempted to hit another patrol vehicle during a chase with police. He eventually surrendered without resistance after stopping at the main fire hall.

Norton can be heard on the dash camera in the stolen vehicle narrating the pursuit as he was running from law enforcement, officials said.

Norton faces charges and citations related to theft of property, attempting to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer.