Alabama man again charged with murder in woman's slaying

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who was arrested on a murder charge that was later dismissed has been arrested and charged with murder in the same case.

The Dothan Eagle reports James Morris Johnson Jr. was arrested last week in the 2016 slaying of 36-year-old Tanisha Norton. Police said Norton was found shot to death in her apartment that March, and Johnson was arrested days later.

Court documents and prosecutors have said police previously responded to Norton's home over complaints that he had choked and punched her. Prosecutors moved to dismiss the case last year, saying new evidence required the case to be reopened. A motion by prosecutors also said the new evidence could clear Johnson.

It's unclear if Johnson has a lawyer. He's set to appear in court next month.

