Alabama inmate recaptured after escape

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Prison officials have captured an inmate who escaped over the weekend in north Alabama.

A statement from the Department of Correction says 29-year-old Bill Harold Anderson III was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

That was about a day and a half after he fled a work-release center in Decatur.

The statement says Anderson didn't surrender. But it also says no violence was involved in his capture, which also happened in Decatur.

Records show Anderson was sentenced to 18 months in December on a burglary charge from Lauderdale County.