Alabama duo accused of suburban Atlanta crime spree

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Two Alabama men with guns were apprehended after police say they went on an afternoon crime spree in the Atlanta suburbs.

Employees of a check-cashing business in the Marietta area called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, saying two armed men tried to rob the business. About five minutes later, a delivery driver for a nearby restaurant said the men attacked him and stole his vehicle and belongings.

A short time later, a Sleep Inn hotel housekeeper called 911 to report two young men walking around with handguns.

Police surrounded the hotel and arrested 19-year-old Quatreion Hughes of Toney, Alabama; and 21-year-old Raiquon Anderson of Huntsville, Alabama. Both face charges including armed robbery and hijacking a vehicle.

It wasn't known if either man has a lawyer who could be reached for comment.