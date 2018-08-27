Alabama doctor sentenced to prison for role in pill mill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama physician has been sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison for his role in a Montgomery pill mill.

U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Sr. told Al.com that 56-year-old Gilberto Sanchez was found guilty last week of prescribing unnecessary controlled substances for his patients. He was also guilty of committing health care fraud and laundering money.

Prosecutors say Sanchez handed out prescriptions for opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl as well as amphetamines. He knew his patients did not need and would abuse.

Sanchez was among four people indicted by a federal grand jury for their role in the pill mill last year.

Last week, 48-year-old Johnnie Chaisson Sanders pleaded guilty to health care fraud. Court document state that Sanders worked for Sanchez and participated in a fraudulent moneymaking venture.