After delay, Sandusky resentencing set for early November

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will learn next month what his new prison sentence will be for a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction.

An order was filed Tuesday in Centre County that set Sandusky's resentencing for Nov. 8 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Judge Maureen Skerda, appointed last week to take over the case, also directed the sheriff to bring Sandusky to the courthouse from the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

Sandusky was convicted and sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years, but the state Superior Court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.

It's not clear whether Sandusky's sentence will change significantly.

Skerda was appointed after the previous judge recused himself last month for reasons that were not fully disclosed in public documents.