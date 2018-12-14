After close governor race, Sutton hints at political future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In the weeks since Billie Sutton's narrow loss to Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, his campaign has sent out fundraising pleas hinting there's more to come from the outgoing Democratic state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy.

In one post-election pitch, Sutton wrote that he wasn't just building a campaign, but a movement that will "keep going and keep fighting for our shared priorities." Sutton tells The Associated Press that he doesn't have plans right now to run for anything else, but he says to expect to hear more from him in coming months.

Steve Jarding, a longtime Democratic strategist, says the 34-year-old Sutton is a young man with a "tremendous profile." Republican strategist Jason Glodt called Sutton's fundraising emails "unusual," saying he should be more open with voters about his intentions.