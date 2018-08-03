Homeless forced to leave Cincinnati camp but vow to return













CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati city workers are cleaning an encampment in a busy downtown area after homeless people packed their belongings and temporarily moved to nearby locations.

Advocates for the homeless say the displaced individuals plan to return when the city is done sanitizing the area. Police say they have no plans to permanently keep them away.

A federal judge refused to block the city cleanup after the advocates sued to stop it. They called an order to vacate "a bullying tactic" that violates constitutional rights of the homeless.

National advocate Megan Hustings says homeless camps across the country are being targeted in response to pressure from locals who want to avoid visible poverty.

Cincinnati officials say they plan to deal with another camp near a downtown luxury apartment complex early next week.