Adams County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills armed suspect

DENVER (AP) — An investigation is underway after an Adams County sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting during a foot chase.

The Denver Post reports deputies were called to a party at a vacant home early Saturday morning when they saw several vehicles speeding away from the scene. The deputies found a crashed car shortly after, and the people inside fled on foot.

Investigators say one of the people who ran pulled a weapon, and one of the deputies opened fire.

Details about the victim and the deputy have not been released, and investigators have not said what kind of weapon the suspect brandished.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com