Actor John Jarratt appears in Sydney court on rape charge

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian actor and director John Jarratt appeared in a Sydney court on Tuesday charged with raping a woman 42 years ago.

The 66-year-old actor told the Downing Center Local Court through his lawyer Bryan Wrench on Tuesday that he will deny the charge.

The accuser, now aged 66, told police in December 2017 that Jarratt raped her in the apartment they shared in the Sydney suburb of Randwick in September 1976. Jarratt was charged with one count of rape in August.

Jarratt is best known for his serial-killer character Mick Taylor in the "Wolf Creek" horror movies and television series. He appeared in his first two movies, "The Great Macarthy" and "Picnic at Hanging Rock," in 1975.

It was not immediately clear what sentence Jarratt would face if convicted.

He is expected to formally plead not guilty when he returns to the court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.