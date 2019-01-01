Acquaintance suspected in killing of California woman, 75

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the killing of a 75-year-old woman last month in Southern California.

Officers conducting a welfare check discovered Jeri Douglas dead inside her Pasadena condo on Dec. 17. Her daughter had called police after being unable to contact her mother.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported Monday that 41-year-old Mary Jean O'Connor was arrested Dec. 26 on a street in North Hollywood. She's scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 15 on a murder charge. It wasn't known Tuesday if she has an attorney.

Pasadena police Lt. Jessie Carrillo says the two women were acquaintances. Carillo says there was evidence that led detectives to identify O'Connor as a suspect. He declined to say what that evidence was and whether a weapon was recovered.