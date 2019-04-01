Accuser: Virginia lieutenant gov's response 'disgraceful'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the two women accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault says his response has been "disgraceful, irresponsible and manipulative."

In an interview aired Monday with CBS News, Vanessa Tyson criticized Fairfax for comparing himself to lynching victims when he defended himself in a speech on the state Senate floor in February.

"Never was it two black women lynching black men," Tyson told interviewer Gayle King. Both Tyson and the second woman to accuse him, Meredith Watson, are African American. So is Fairfax.

Tyson says Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex in 2004. Watson says she was raped in 2000. Fairfax says both encounters were consensual.

Fairfax, a Democrat, issued a statement Sunday saying he passed polygraph tests questioning whether the encounters were consensual.