Accused repeat drunken driver hits sheriff's SUV

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — A Neenah man is facing another drunken driving charge after crashing into a Winnebago County sheriff's vehicle.

Authorities say 60-year-old Harold Strozewski had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he hit a sheriff's SUV parked along Interstate 41 Wednesday night. The deputy was investigating another crash and had his emergency lights activated.

WLUK-TV says Strozewski's car spun into traffic after hitting the SUV and struck another vehicle. Strozewski says he saw the deputy's squad lights but was unclear about what happened next. The deputy and Strozewski suffered minor injuries.

He's been charged with fourth offense driving while intoxicated, causing injury and other counts.

