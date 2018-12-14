Accountant gets 2 ½ years for stealing $580K from company

BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who stole nearly $600,000 from the Massachusetts company she worked for has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Thanh Tam Tao Huynh, a Canadian citizen who was living in Quincy at the time, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court. She was also ordered to pay back the money and is subject to deportation upon completion of her sentence.

Huynh, who also went by the name Tiffany Huynh, pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Huynh stole $588,278 between March 2016 and December 2017. Investigators say she wired more than $425,000 from a company account to accounts she controlled and used a company credit card on personal purchases.