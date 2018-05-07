AP: 12 kid-on-kid sex assault cases at Army base on Oahu

HONOLULU (AP) — Army officials now acknowledge they've investigated reports of child-on-child sexual assaults at Schofield Barracks.

The disclosure comes amid an Associated Press investigation that found many sexual assault reports among children at U.S. military bases where service member families live have languished in a dead zone of justice, in which victims and offenders go without help.

New documents released to AP show Army investigators opened at least 12 cases over a recent 10-year period at Schofield, concluding 11 were true. AP also documented six investigations on Oahu's Marine and Navy bases.

Initially, Army's Criminal Investigation Command released a list of 223 sexual assaults among juveniles that showed none at Schofield.

After reporters challenged the list's accuracy, the agency added 86 cases. It doesn't share the number of reports still being investigated.