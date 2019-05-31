AG joins effort to stop parole for nursing home killer

WALKER, Mich. (AP) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging a judge to block the release of a nurse's aide who has spent 30 years in prison for killing residents at a nursing home near Grand Rapids.

The family of one of the victims sued after Catherine Wood was granted parole last year. A court hearing in Kent County is planned for Monday. Wood remains in custody.

Five people were suffocated at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Walker in the late 1980s. Wood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and murder conspiracy, but the attorney general's office says she admitted to participating in all five deaths and was planning more.

The attorney general's office says the 57-year-old Wood might be a "model prisoner," but she's also a "danger to society."

Another woman, Gwendolyn Graham, was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murders.