AG argues church abuse grand jury report should be public

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's attorney general is supporting a request by news organizations that the state Supreme Court allow publication of an extensive report into child sexual abuse and attempts to cover it up in several Roman Catholic dioceses.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro also wrote in a court filing Thursday he opposes requests by unnamed parties to present their own evidence, question witnesses and rewrite the grand jury report "in accordance with their preferred view of the facts."

The high court on June 20 held up the report, the result of a two-year investigation that a judge decided a month ago to make public.

The Supreme Court has since put it on hold. News organizations, including The Associated Press, have asked to intervene and argue that it should be released.