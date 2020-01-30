AG: Rapid City police officer justified in fatal shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City police officer was justified in fatally shooting a gunman who opened fire on law officers after the suspect killed a man in an apartment complex last month, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said Wednesday.

Ravnsborg and the state Division of Criminal Investigation released a summary of the investigation into the Dec. 29 shooting of 29-year-old Patrick Alden of Rapid City. Officers were called to the apartment building on a report of shots fired. Authorities say Alden opened fire on the officers, striking one of their vehicles, and when officers climbed a stairwell to reach the second floor they encountered Alden, armed with a rifle. Rapid City police Officer Garrett Mastin, a three-year veteran of the department, shot and killed Alden.

In a statement, Ravnsborg said the officer was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force.

Police identified the victim killed by Alden as 64-year-old David Iron Horse of Rapid City. Both Alden and Iron Horse lived in the apartment building. Thomas Trout, an 81-year-old man who was evacuated from the building during the gunfire, also died after suffering an apparent medical issue.