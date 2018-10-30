A week before election, McSally focuses on border security

A photograph of Corine Turner, who was murdered by an immigrant living in the United States illegally, is displayed as Carrie Utz speaks, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Utz was speaking at a news conference held by U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who is running for the U.S. Senate. McSally was drawing attention to "angel families", people who lost loved ones at the hands of immigrants living the the United States illegally. less A photograph of Corine Turner, who was murdered by an immigrant living in the United States illegally, is displayed as Carrie Utz speaks, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Utz was speaking at a news ... more Photo: Matt York, AP

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Senate candidate Martha McSally hammered down on her promises to strengthen border security and crack down on immigrants who commit crimes as she faces criticism over her position on health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

McSally held a news conference Tuesday in Mesa to publicize endorsements from three members of "angel families" — people who lost loved ones at the hands of immigrants living in the United States illegally.

She also said the caravan of Central American migrants in Mexico that's headed to the United States is awakening Americans to the dangers at the border.

McSally has been accused of using the caravan to divert attention away from her views on coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

McSally faces Kyrsten Sinema in the race to succeed Sen. Jeff Flake.

Associated Press writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.