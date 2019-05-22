A trespass law aimed at protesters challenged in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists want a federal court to declare unconstitutional a Louisiana law that stiffened penalties for trespassing around pipelines.

Lawmakers approved the bill last year amid protests over construction of the now completed Bayou Bridge pipeline in south Louisiana.

The Louisiana Bucket Brigade organization and landowners whose property was seized for the project are among plaintiffs in a lawsuit announced Wednesday in Baton Rouge.

So are protesters and a journalist who, the suit says, were arrested for being in an area where they had permission to be from a landowner.

The lawsuit names Attorney General Jeff Landry as a defendant. Landry's office declined immediate comment, having not seen the suit.