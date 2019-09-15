A look at the corruption scandals facing Israel's Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs during the weekly cabinet meeting being held in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Netanyahu convened his final pre-election cabinet meeting in a part of the West Bank that he's vowed to annex if re-elected. National elections are on Tuesday. (Amir Cohen/Pool via AP) less Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs during the weekly cabinet meeting being held in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Netanyahu convened his final ... more Photo: Amir Cohen, AP Photo: Amir Cohen, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close A look at the corruption scandals facing Israel's Netanyahu 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to hold on to power in Tuesday's historic repeat election as the shadow of various corruption charges loom over his future.

Israel's attorney general has recommended pressing criminal charges against him in three separate corruption cases, pending a long delayed pre-trial hearing scheduled for early October — just three weeks after the election.

Netanyahu's legal woes — and the recommendation to indict him on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges — were well known before the April vote and didn't appear to influence his popularity.

But Netanyahu appears more vulnerable now. He's now expected to demand any future coalition partners pledge to back immunity for him, which may limit his options.