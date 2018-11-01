A Florida man is dead following confrontation with police

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A 32-year-old has died of a gunshot wound to the head following a confrontation with law enforcement officers at a central Florida convenience store.

The shooting happened late Wednesday as Volusia County Sheriff's deputies and Port Orange police were pursuing the man who had threatened a woman he had been accused of stalking.

Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says the man had pointed a gun at his own head and at law enforcement officers, who fired at him. Gant says it's not yet clear whether the man shot himself or was shot by officers. The officers were not injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

No further details were immediately available.