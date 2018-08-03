9 sentenced to life over 2015 Turkish peace rally bombing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced nine Islamic State suspects to life in prison over their involvement in one of Turkey's deadliest terror attacks.

On Oct. 10, 2015, two suicide bombers believed to belong to a Turkish cell of the Islamic State group targeted a peace rally outside the capital's main train station, killing 102 people.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the court convicted nine people Friday of charges of violating the constitutional order, murder and attempted murder for their involvement in the Ankara attack.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported that nine other defendants were convicted of membership in a terror group and sentenced to differing prison terms.

Families of the victims insist the attack was not thoroughly investigated and say officials who may be responsible for negligence have not been held to account.