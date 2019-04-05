81-year-old Hawaii woman given probation for stabbing

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — An 81-year-old Hawaii woman was given a sentence of four years' probation for wounding another woman with a kitchen knife.

The Maui News reported Thursday that Natividad Domingo received credit for eight months already served in jail for the July 2018 stabbing of a 55-year-old woman in a parking lot in Kahului in northern Maui.

Police say Domingo asked the other woman to loan her money and stabbed her in the lower right area of her abdomen when the woman said she did not have any.

A prosecutor says the victim required surgery and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and continuing pain management issues.

Domingo's defense attorney says she was living on the street and believed her money had been stolen by the victim.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com