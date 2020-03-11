80-year-old reputed mobster sentenced for role in drug ring

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A 80-year-old reputed mobster who admitted taking part in a drug trafficking ring while he was on federal probation for similar crimes was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.

Carl Chianese, of Point Pleasant, will also have to serve three years of supervised release once he's freed from prison. He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

Chianese and two other men — one who also is a reputed mobster — were charged in 2018 with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, tramadol and marijuana, all with the intent to distribute, federal prosecutors said.

The case was built on recordings and other information gathered by a mob informant and undercover agents.