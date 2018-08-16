7 hurt, 13 arrested after melee at Indianapolis high school

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been hurt and 13 have been arrested after a large fight at an Indianapolis high school.

WRTV-TV reports three of the injured were transported to hospitals after the Thursday afternoon melee at Arsenal Tech High School. One of the injured is an Indianapolis police officer.

Police say the fight involved eight to 10 people, but it drew a crowd of scores of students. No weapons were involved.

The Indianapolis Public Schools says classes will be in session at Arsenal Tech on Friday, but additional security will be present.