7 cats die in blaze at North Carolina animal hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A fire at a North Carolina animal hospital killed 7 cats, while 14 dogs and an iguana were able to be rescued.

News outlets report officials with the Durham Fire Department say they responded to an alert of a burglary alarm going off at an animal hospital Tuesday night, and arrived to find the building on fire.

A fire department news release says the rescued animals were taken to another veterinary hospital. No responders were injured.

WRAL reports the smoldering fire started back up again early Wednesday morning just minutes after crews had left, prompting them to return. The battalion chief told the outlet the building had many hidden spaces that were hard for crews to access and extinguish.

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com