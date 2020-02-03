67-year-old man dies after stabbing in Oshkosh; man arrested

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A 67-year-old man has died and a 28-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing inside a home in Oshkosh.

Oshkosh police said they were called to a report of a disturbance with a weapon on Sunday evening, and learned that someone had been stabbed.

They arrived to find the victim had been stabbed with a knife. He died at a hospital. The suspect was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide. A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Police said all three people know each other, but they didn't say how or if the three are related. Authorities are still investigating but say there is no danger to the public.