67-year-old man charged with murder in shooting death

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say an "interaction" at a Massachusetts used car lot led to the shooting death of a 20-year-old man and the arrest of a 67-year-old man on a murder charge.

A spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in an emailed statement Wednesday that officers responded to reports of gunfire in Holyoke at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police found 20-year-old Aribertic Rodriguez suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sixty-seven-year-old Paul Paradzinski was also found at the scene and charged with murder.

Prosecutors said a "suspected interaction between the suspect and victim" at the car lot seems to have occurred before the shooting.

It could not be determined if the suspect has an attorney.