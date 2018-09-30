67 animal activists arrested at California chicken farm

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say 67 animal welfare activists were arrested during an organized protest at a Northern California poultry farm.

The protesters, part of the group Direct Action Everywhere, say they were demonstrating Saturday against what they characterized as inhumane conditions at McCoy's Poultry Services near Petaluma. The activists allege they documented mass confinement of chickens in filthy industrial sheds at the site.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says the owner and an employee of the company were assaulted by a protester.

The operators of the facility could not be reached Sunday for comment.

Officials say those arrested could face trespass and burglary charges.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reports it was the third large protest organized by the activist group at a Sonoma County poultry farm this year.