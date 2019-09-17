66-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old inmate has died at a state facility in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says Louis Burks died Monday afternoon at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. Burks was being treated for a medical condition, but his cause of death has yet to be determined.

Burks was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child in Douglas County. His sentence began on Dec. 20, 2013.